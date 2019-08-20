The book of Jeremiah begins with these words: “Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, before you were born I dedicated you, a prophet to the nation I appointed you.”
Notice it does not say, when I was a glob of protoplasm, I knew you. (A term Planned Parenthood likes to use.)
If God knew Jeremiah before he was born, who else did he know before they were born?
Perhaps you or me, or perhaps the person he sent to discover the cure for cancer.
It hasn’t happened yet, so perhaps God sent that person, but alas, he or she was aborted, so we still have cancer. I think it’s very dangerous to mess with God’s plans.
The abortionist has not the slightest idea who he or she is killing, nor do they care, just as long as it fills their pockets with gold.
Changing of subject, recently, my family had a social gathering. Among the adults was a pretty little girl, age 5; another pretty girl, age 1; and a charming baby boy, age 6 months. At one point, the baby boy kept looking at me and smiling at me to the point my heart began to melt.
Then I thought to myself, how can anyone be pro-abortion? They must have hearts of stone and brains of the same material.
Richard A. Ruth
Johnstown
