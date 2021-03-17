“I hear the whispers of the crowd, that frighten me from every side, as they consult together against me, plotting to take my life.” Psalm 31:14.
This is what is happening in our country right now.
Leonard Pitts’ opinion piece on Feb. 22, has stated the GOP are more dangerous than Islamic radicals or Russian bots and they are a clear and present danger. He’s repeating the cacophony of hundreds of others at every turn.
Mainstream media, Vice President Kamala Harris, talk show after talk show, and individual Democrats are all using this term of clear and present danger and putting people on lists.
This is so dangerous! How do we wish harm to 75 million other Americans because they don’t think the same?
I thought this was a free country and we had a right to free speech.
This is actual malice being perpetrated against Republicans. Trump and his administration are to have their careers and lives destroyed and be considered dangerous, even though no longer in office. And the rest of the GOP are targeted, also. Really?
Wow, this has clear markings of Marxism, cancel culture, attacks on religious freedoms, the devaluation of life and many other problems.
I asked for a retraction from the Tribune for publishing it and also of Mr. Pitts. So far they have not been forthcoming.
This is a very sad and dangerous time in our history.
Paulette Cononie Torchia
Johnstown
Editor’s note: We are disinclined to retract or withhold an opinion piece simply on the basis that someone else doesn’t agree with its message.
