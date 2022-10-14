This letter is to make people aware of how dangerous the situation is and really most of you know this.
When November comes, if we don’t vote to have the border secure, life as we know it will be gone.
I truly believe other countries are trying to destroy us by bringing drugs across the border.
We have thousands and thousands of people struggling since the pandemic. Let’s get our affairs in order before we take on more responsibilities. If we don’t do this, life as we know it and for our children will no longer exist.
Carol Hoover
Johnstown
