Our country was formed on faith, family and freedom. To be united, free from government rule.
One country under God and freedom of the people. Our Supreme Court and government have betrayed America.
Now, under our present government, Congress, president, our country is falling apart. America is worse off now than two years ago. Our economy was stronger, we had more jobs, no inflation, no high gas or food prices, etc. All due to Democrats not working together with Republicans.
Currently, we as a country are $30 trillion in debt since the Joe Biden took over and inflation is at 8.6%. Two years before, we were at peace, prosperous, no wars.
Our country has its own gas supplies, not relying on China or Russia. The border wall isn’t complete – 12,000 illegals crossing into America daily. The border control officers’ hands are tied under Biden.
Sanctions are being lifted that were implemented to help our country.
The American dream is no longer attainable under our current president.
We need to bring God back into our schools, jobs, lives and world. Our legal and school systems are broken.
We all need to be more proactive since our government isn’t doing anything about it.
Bernard J. Mroczka
Johnstown
