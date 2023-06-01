In Luke 11:17, Jesus said, “Any kingdom divided against itself will be ruined, and a house divided against itself will fall.”
To me, this is America today.
The people running our nation – Democrats and Republicans – are divided. They cannot get anything done.
We stood by and let them destroy our nation. We have let them take God out of everything. When a godly country stops listening to God, he lets other countries conquer them.
The culture of our country has changed drastically since World War II. I remember during the war, students were dismissed from school one afternoon to go to our churches and pray for the war to end. Today, that would be unlawful. Our nation has been blinded and deceived by our leaders.
There was a time when there was fear of God and of the law. When a policeman spoke, you listened and obeyed. He was the boss. Now, a crook runs from the law and when he is caught, he dares not to be mistreated or the policeman is in trouble, often losing his job or he is the one in prison.
I do not think most people fear God today. King Solomon said that fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom.
Look at how our nation treats sex immorality, marriage, abortion, and then read what the Bible has to say about it.
You will understand how our government is distorting the truth.
Leland McQuaide
Johnstown
