In 1973, the Supreme Court, by a vote of 7-2, ruled on Roe v. Wade. Justice Harry Blackmun wrote the majority opinion in the conservative Republican court. A misguided religious, deplorable, Republican cult seems to think Democrats and liberals wrote the law of the land on this issue. They did not.
As always, this cult has a leader and his resume is quite extensive, including:
• Multiple acts of adultery, including at least once while his wife was pregnant.
• Open acts of bigotry, showing intolerance of other creeds, opinions and races.
• Open acts of racism, aimed at discrimination and segregation any race other than his own.
• Multiple unpatriotic acts aimed directly at the military, including dodging the draft, disparaging Gold Star families and insulting current members within the military.
From the “Hollywood Access” tape to the scam at his university to the catastrophic handling of the current pandemic, this leader has been cited by The New York Times of lying over 15,000 times.
The deplorable, despicable cult marches on following their moronic, moral degenerate leader.
Francis Beaujon
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.