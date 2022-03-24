After millions of years, we find ourselves alive on a planet that has an unbelievable amount of miracles that we take for granted and overlook. Seen from a distance, we are smaller than a micro-dot, yet our bodies are an organized miracle.
Sadly, our minds are not wired to prevent unimaginable cruelty and violence from rock, spears, knives and bombs. We who can think, kill each other.
This does not have to be. Those who have existed for thousands of years are dedicated to the belief that nonviolence is the highest ideal. They avoid causing pain, injury and death to all living beings.
All beings have the privilege of a soul.
They feel pain and joy.
“Until he extends his circle of compassion to include all living things, man will not himself find peace.” – Albert Schweitzer.
Ancient greek philosopher Pythagoras from the 6th century B.C. stated that as long as mankind continues to be the ruthless destroyer of lower beings, he will never know peace. “For as long as humankind continues to kill animals they will continue to kill each other.”
Writer Leo Tolstoy said, “That as long as there are slaughter houses, there will be battlefields.”
The Rev. Andrew Linzey said: “Animals are God’s creatures, not human property, nor utilities, nor resources, nor com- modities, but precious beings in God’s sight.”
Frank Porembka
Ligonier
