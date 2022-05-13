On June 3, 2021, I wrote a letter asking people to do some critical thinking. It’s easy to see what is going on with a little thought and research.
For example, climate change, which came from the Clinton White House study – climate change over the past 100 years. Global surface temperature has been measured since 1880 at a network of ground-based and ocean-based sites.
During the past century, the average surface temperature of the earth has increased by about 1 degree – not a doomsday situation.
If you are familiar with the U.N. Agenda 21/30, it is about depopulation and world domination by a few of some super wealthy elites. Conspiracy no. It’s easy to google, do your own research.
Now, I would like to address the abortion problem in the news today. Younger people, take control of your own life, do not have unprotected sex. There are so many ways to eliminate pregnancies today. Demand your partner wear a condom or take birth control pills. Know when it’s time to want a child – enjoy life.
Fact, Russia asked the United States for assurances not to invade Russia. Joe Biden said no, and asked Ukraine not to join NATO, reply was no. A little cooperation would have prevented the war.
I am an older Christian man who loves this country, served, loved to help people and I am very upset with what is going on with this country. Ask questions and be informed.
Larry Licht
Johnstown
