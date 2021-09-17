No one is born a racist, it must be taught.
A loving parent would not teach his or her child to be racist. The left keeps saying that this country is racist, but everyone knows this is a lie.
They set out to prove it by teaching racism to our children while they are in school and away from their parents.
To teach children to hate themselves, their parents, family, friends and neighbors is evil.
Critical race theory belongs in Nazi Germany not in America. One flag, one people.
Ron Marol
Moxham
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.