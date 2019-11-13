WENSEL [mdash] (Visnich) (Solic) Dorothy, 91, of Johnstown, died November 10, 2019, at Conemaugh Hospital. Born April 25, 1928, in Johnstown the daughter of Jovan and Draga (Trbovich) Solic. Preceded in death by her parents; first husband, George Visnich, who was killed in action during the …