Dennis Simmers’ column (Nov. 1, “Greenhouse gas initiative a bad deal for Pa.”) is a welcome change from the usual global warming fear-mongering so prevalent in the news these days.
As noted in this column, Gov. Tom Wolf appears to be following the same path as other states in the Northeast to regulate CO2 emissions.
A related opinion piece on pending New York legislation can be found at https://nypost.com/2019/06/20/new-yorks-new-anti-carbon-law-wont-dent-climate-change-could-ruin-state/ and gives you an inkling as to the lengths politicians wish to go in controlling a gas essential to life.
Last month, Greta Thunberg earned lots of news coverage thanks to her speech at the U.N. about her fears of a “climate emergency,” however, I don’t think there was much coverage on the 500 scientists who sent a registered letter to the U.N. secretary-general stating that there is no climate emergency.
You can find more on these 500 scientists and their statement at https://clintel.nl/prominent-scientists-warn-un-secretary-general-guterres/.
So what happens when it becomes clear that regulating CO2 emissions doesn’t achieve the same results as adjusting your home thermostat?
I suggest that central planning by politicians will create a larger crisis out of a nothing-burger.
Russ Orlowsky
Portage
