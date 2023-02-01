This is to agree with Joseph Antal’s Readers’ Forum letter on Sept. 15, “Democracy won’t fail on our watch.” A lot of politicians on both sides have been preaching that democracy is doomed if we don’t vote for them.
If a survey were taken, asking if we think our U.S. Constitution should be torn up,
I believe 90% of the people of this country would say no; 10% probably never read it.
I do wonder about people who complain about certain rights that may or may not be in the Constitution. Such as abortion rights.
Abortion probably wasn’t a big deal back in the 1700s. Today, abortions are way more numerous than mass shootings, but the right to bear arms is in our Constitution and the right to an abortion isn’t.
The Supreme Court should have stayed out of this in the first place, since the Ninth and Tenth Amendments or our Bill of Rights gives the states or the people certain rights not in the Constitution.
There are 26 amendments to our Constitution. The 19th gives women the right to vote.
With all the different amendments, why don’t women push their representatives to create an amendment on the
right to choose or just let the states deal with it.
The Supreme Court stuck its foot in a hornets nest.
Article five of the Constitution deals with the process of adding amendments to our Constitution and as intended its not easy.
So, Mr. Antal, Democracy won’t fail on my watch either.
Ken Buck
Stonycreek Township
