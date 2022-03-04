If the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) with U.N. partnership has access to
freeze a Russian bank account, should the OFAC immediately start a financial tab and withdrawal against Russia for all damage due to their invasion of Ukraine, along with other ongoing sanctions?
Sanctions to me is what takes place to protecting any sovereign or free country. Laws established creating sanctions against law breakers, that if they break the law, they will pay the consequences for full restitution.
In any democratic country you can be held liable for damages when you break the law and cause death and/or damage.
The tab should capture targeted bank accounts Russia has in the world – then publicized on TV around the clock and world for all and Russia to ponder on.
Maybe if Russia sees it is paying for its actions in real-time dollars it will act differently.
Again, like breaking the law in a democracy, up to and including imprisonment is appropriate in war crimes.
Barry Lampel
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.