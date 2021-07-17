Our Pennsylvania Legislature is recognized as one of the largest, highest paid and least productive bodies in the country. Now, they wish to spend taxpayer money on an absurd Arizona-like election audit, despite the fact that it has been proven, numerous times, that Pennsylvania held a free and fair election. This push for a scam audit can also provide perks for lawmakers, some of whom have already collected more than $1.8 million in per diems and other benefits above and beyond their generous pay.
They sure know how to spend taxpayer’s money.
Further confounding Pennsylvania voters is the fact that these same legislators are withholding $7 billion in federal COVID-19 recovery funds – for a rainy day.
In case they haven’t noticed, we are barely out of a monsoon of economic deprivation in our state. That money should be used now, and for its intended purpose – to aid those experiencing food insecurity, rent insecurity, education gaps, faltering businesses, crumbling highways, health care and myriad other problems.
Fellow citizens, I urge you to call upon these do-nothings in Harrisburg to help the residents of this commonwealth.
And if they won’t help, throw them out of office.
Marilyn Goldfarb
Boalsburg
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.