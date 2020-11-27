I would like for someone to explain to me how COVID-19 is spreading when we are taking so many precautions.
We are wearing masks. Our bars are being hurt by restrictions. Restaurants/bars are not allowed to have 100% occupancy.
Many businesses will not be able to open back up. It will not affect the big-name places.
Our children are not allowed to socialize, or anyone for that matter. (I need a hug every once in a while.)
What we have been doing has not worked. So why can’t we live our lives the way we had been?
People who want to take precautions – let them. My husband is susceptible because he is immune suppressant. He does wear a mask.
I remember seeing people who had health problems wearing masks, but not everyone with them.
Our older people in nursing homes and hospitals are dying alone. I would take the risk to see and say goodbye to my loved one.
I’m not saying that I will not get COVID-19, but if I do, I will trust in my Lord.
I am not saying there is not a threat. I am just saying what we have been doing is not working.
Joanne Jurestovsky
Johnstown
