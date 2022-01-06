Do we need ID? You need ID after you are born, to get married, to have a child and give it a name. You need the same ID to get credit, checking and saving accounts.
You need the same to get a house, apartment, gas, electric, cable and phone.
You need ID to get food stamps, welfare, medical and Social Security. Your kids need vaccinated to go to school, ID needed.
You need ID for everything, except the most important thing we can do.
Now, we will need an ID for COVID, but not to vote.
Tony Cenko Jr.
Johnstown
