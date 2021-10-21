REAP is defined in Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes Title 18 Section 2705 as being any person who recklessly engages in conduct which places or may place another person in danger of death or serious bodily injury. It is classified as a second-degree misdemeanor.
With numbers of sick and dying from COVID-19 increasing, it is important to stress expectations to keep from recklessly endangering another person.
What is proven to be effective in mitigating risks of death, dying and possibly preventing lifelong debilitating complications from this dreaded disease are getting vaccinated, wearing a mask, social distancing, washing of hands and practicing holistic health maintenance.
What is troubling are expectations not being listed in recent highly publicized scheduled events. Particular concern is directed at events involving children who are under the care, direction and influence of adults. Sadly, many adults have become victims of another and seriously damaging “Big Lie” concoction.
Sponsors of events need to list expectations to protect public health, well-being and safety. Attendees need to comply. It’s the best we can do in these trying times.
Etta Albright
Cresson
