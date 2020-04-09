The recent column by Sam Ross Jr. exposes individuals who he describes as “covidiots” for failing to take the pandemic seriously.
Yes, toilet paper hoarders, college students on spring break, and certainly Rep. Thomas Massie’s attempt to direct focus on himself all fit the bill of people who just don’t get it.
Ross points the finger at Speaker Nancy Pelosi for the $25 million add-on to the stimulus bill for the Kennedy Center (I was there in December – the place is beautiful), but he fails to mention an add-on for innovative sunscreen approval to support the L’Oreal company from Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s home state.
Why the need from both sides of the aisle to pile on while addressing this national emergency?
Rather than coining another libtard or snowflake label, I would recommend using the term COVID denier.
Expose those who are attempting to promote misleading information, such as the movement on social media to show videos of hospitals that are not crowded(# film your hospital) while so many large hospitals in urban centers are overloaded with COVID patients. We are long past the point of blaming the media of inflating this tragedy.
As the crisis grows and as the death toll increases, we must pray for the COVID deniers to grasp the reality of what we are facing.
Yet, most of all, we must pray for the victims and those courageous people who care for them.
Tom Stewart
Windber
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.