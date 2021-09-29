In his column on Sept. 16, S. Shyam Sundar presents his solution to overcoming some vaccine hesitancy in the United States. I felt that Sundar’s advice oversimplifies vaccination rhetoric and hesitancy to solely an issue of freedom.
When suggesting to “flip the script” on vaccination mandates, Sundar offers an example of how dentists’ presentation of flossing as a choice increased people’s acceptance of flossing. Sundar thus suggests to “soften the message” around vaccines in a similar way.
Equating the choice of flossing to the choice of vaccination is a clear false equalization, and making this comparison fails to consider the complexities of COVID vaccines.
In a social context, the ethical risk behind not flossing is relatively zero as your gingivitis affects little outside yourself; conversely, vaccination/masks are social decisions that have a much broader impact outside of your mouth.
Also, flossing has not become a political statement, while vaccination/masking has. Choosing to floss is a health issue, while vaccination is about your team.
There is a pressure to belong and pressure to fit in. Sundar fails to acknowledge the polarization in which we live.
A better question is to what degree vaccine hesitancy is about freedom at all.
Eighty million people remain unvaccinated, and after discussions, one may feel that freedom is merely a mask covering fear and miseducation.
Fights for freedom raged over early mask mandates and COVID’s legitimacy, as well.
Is rhetoric the issue, or were vaccines never going to be given a shot from the start?
Jack Weidner
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.