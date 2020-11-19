There’s no doubt we can say that these past nine months have been a very trying time for all. With the pandemic, and all that is occurring in this country, we get very busy and do not realize that it has an impact on our physical health and more importantly, its affecting our mental health.
With the holidays approaching and the uncertainty of how to enjoy this time through the COVID virus, it is adding even more stress and anxiety on top of what we are feeling.
Now that the COVID numbers are increasing again and with the concern of getting shut down and isolating again, the realization of the virus is controlling our lives. We all have reached the boiling point that the virus has changed us and the way we have to live our lives.
Mental illness and the effects of mental illness has affected our society through the COVID-19 pandemic. Those who have never gone through or lived with a mental illness are experiencing some form of the illness now.
Isolating and families getting stressed, kids not understanding the pandemic, increasing domestic issues, depression, loneliness and other forms of mental illnesses can have a big impact on your life without you realizing it until it is to late.
We all have to find coping skills to get through this, myself included. I have been a mental health advocate since 1997, and I will admit, I have had to use more coping skills now than I ever did before the virus.
Agencies to use are Disaster Distress Helpline at 800-985-5990 or National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255. Prayers to all.
Diane McElhoes
Mental Health Advocate, Indiana County
