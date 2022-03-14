In mid-December 2021, Joe Biden warned us of a “winter of death” for unvaccinated persons.
Here we are, still in the same winter, and Biden says we have COVID-19 under control and we should get back to normal.
How convenient.
What was deadly serious on Feb. 22 was all but gone on March 2.
Make no mistake COVID-19 is a serious disease and almost everyone knows someone who has passed away or was gravely ill from or with COVID-19.
Many questions and concerns remain about how the virus came to be – how the government and media disseminated information about the disease and how the situation was handled over time.
Restriction of the use of off-label therapies to treat patients before they were in severe distress and serious conditions resulting in hospitalization and the use of ventilators is highly questionable.
It is shameful that something as serious as COVID-19, which should have been handled primarily as a medical emergency, was turned into a political tool used by government officials throughout the country to assume powers that they otherwise would never have been able to obtain.
Now, those who wish to control everyday American through fear and governmental power, have the blueprint to bring about compliance and submission for whatever their next crisis will be.
August Gatto
Summerhill
