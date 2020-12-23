It’s hard to pin the source of the virus.
Here are some useful hints.
The COVID-19 transmission period is three to seven days after contact with an infected individual.
The following is reported cases taken from The Tribune-Democrat. Keep in mind that number of new cases increased in Cambria and Blair counties from 406 and 456 cases respectively from Aug. 31 to 585 and 705 cases by Sept. 30 and further increased to 1,123 and 1,268 cases after Donald Trump Jr.’s visit to Roxbury Park on Sept. 23 and President Donald Trump’s Oct. 13 rally at the Johnstown airport.
It continued to increase to 4,416 and 4,203 cases, three times the October figures by the end of November.
Few rally-goers wore masks and there was virtually no social distancing, which made it a super spreader event.
Thank you, Mr. President, all your local Republican elected officials and supporters who joined you at the rallies.
You have caused so much grief and misery that I am sure you would never acknowledge.
• On July 31, 239 in Cambria and 201 in Blair.
• On Aug. 31, 406 in Cambria and 456 in Blair.
• On Sept. 23, Donald Trump Rally at Roxbury Park.
• On Sept. 30, 585 in Cambria and 705 in Blair.
• On Oct. 13, Donald Trump Rally at Johnstown Airport.
• On Oct. 27, Donald Trump Rally at Blair County Airport.
• On Oct. 30, 1,123 in Cambria and 1,268 in Blair.
• On Nov. 30, 4,416 in Cambria and 4,203 in Blair.
Gary Schetrompf
Portage
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.