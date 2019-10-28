For obvious reasons, I don’t send letters to the editor concerning matters of Cambria County government, but as a 20-year veteran, I cannot stay silent any longer. It sickens me to see how our commissioners use veterans and the programs that support them as platforms for their political ambitions.
It is inappropriate to schedule a veterans information meeting just so the politicians can show up to promote themselves. It is poor leadership to ensure (near election time) that a newspaper article is written about our wonderful veterans office in the courthouse when the primary people interviewed are those who have never served and are not really supporting the office except to take credit for the work that has been done.
Denise Lloyd and former director Josh Hauser (and now our new director) take care of our veterans with respect and attention to detail, but the office is understaffed, and the commissioners refuse to provide long-term help.
Under this regime, the staff also was ordered not to go to disabled veterans homes to assist with paperwork due to liability issues without offering a solution to ensure these men and women received the benefits they earned. Shameful.
Theresa Lengenfelder
Johnstown
Editor’s note: The letter writer is the wife of former Cambria County Commissioner Douglas Lengenfelder.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.