It seems that it must be written that post- (still in the middle of) pandemic America is not Nazi, Germany, and that the unvaccinated are not the Jewish population.

This argument for Nazism, I can presume, stems from the belief that the nonvaccinated are victims of a “fascist state” because of control, yet the argument overlooks the true cost.

Breaking down this argument from a rhetorical standpoint would be a waste. 

The country seems past logic. Instead, I will write that one’s inability to see “Phantom of the Opera” on Broadway due to lack of vaccination is not equal to being a Jewish person in Nazi, Germany.

I have heard the claims – “the vaccination card is the same as a star” and “Jews weren’t allowed in certain restaurants” – but what is threatening the unvaccinated is not an oppressive, hateful government. 

Death surrounds vaccination choice, but God is not wearing a Biden mask.

Death surrounding vaccination does not take the form of anti-Semitism or any other plague of the heart. Death, rather, is in the form of COVID-19, a tyrant killing indiscriminately across the nation and the only defense is a vaccine. 

The unvaccinated are not victims of government, but are instead agents, aids and victims of death, becoming exactly who they fear and despise.

Comparisons to Nazism are about fear of a future where vaccination status controls one’s life, but overlook the

6 million lives lost in the process. That was the price of the Holocaust. There is no comparison.

Virgil Alighieri

Westmont

