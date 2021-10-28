It seems that it must be written that post- (still in the middle of) pandemic America is not Nazi, Germany, and that the unvaccinated are not the Jewish population.
This argument for Nazism, I can presume, stems from the belief that the nonvaccinated are victims of a “fascist state” because of control, yet the argument overlooks the true cost.
Breaking down this argument from a rhetorical standpoint would be a waste.
The country seems past logic. Instead, I will write that one’s inability to see “Phantom of the Opera” on Broadway due to lack of vaccination is not equal to being a Jewish person in Nazi, Germany.
I have heard the claims – “the vaccination card is the same as a star” and “Jews weren’t allowed in certain restaurants” – but what is threatening the unvaccinated is not an oppressive, hateful government.
Death surrounds vaccination choice, but God is not wearing a Biden mask.
Death surrounding vaccination does not take the form of anti-Semitism or any other plague of the heart. Death, rather, is in the form of COVID-19, a tyrant killing indiscriminately across the nation and the only defense is a vaccine.
The unvaccinated are not victims of government, but are instead agents, aids and victims of death, becoming exactly who they fear and despise.
Comparisons to Nazism are about fear of a future where vaccination status controls one’s life, but overlook the
6 million lives lost in the process. That was the price of the Holocaust. There is no comparison.
Virgil Alighieri
Westmont
