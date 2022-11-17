It is hard to understand why approximately 70% of Americans feel the country is headed in the wrong direction, yet many voters chose to continue down this failed path.
In the two years under this presidency, the following has occurred:
• Our energy independence was taken away, causing fuel prices to escalate, which is the primary cause of inflation.
• Inflation is at the highest level in the past 40 years.
• Crime and homelessness are at unprecedented levels in our major cities.
The southern border is open, creating multiple problems, the most serious being:
• Drug cartels becoming millionaires.
• Fentanyl entering the country killing thousands of people.
• 97 people on the terrorist watch list caught at the border and who knows how many have not been caught. It only takes one terrorist to cause a major catastrophe.
One of the reasons that the Democrats did better than expected in the mid-term elections is that they had a game plan that worked for some of the people such as outright lies:
• President Joe Biden said he inherited $5 gasoline prices when he took office, which in fact it was about $2.37.
• Former President Barack Obama said if Republicans are elected they will take away your Medicare and Social Security, which is nonsense.
• Biden also promised to forgive student loans, which probably led to buying votes for his party.
It appears that we will have to endure two more years of these failed policies.
Richard Mezyk
Upper Yoder Township
