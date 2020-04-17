During this evil and life-threatening coronavirus pandemic in the United States, the one thing I am sure of is that this country is fortunate to have Donald Trump as our president.
The president has acted quickly to place travel restrictions on China and was called a xenophobe by the liberal media (fake news, CNN). The travel restrictions have saved a multitude of Americans from contracting the coronavirus.
Trump’s daily coronavirus press briefings are an example of tireless, hands- on, presidential leadership. Trump is aware of every small detail. From which drugs are showing promise as treatments, which companies are making ventilators, what hospitals are being built by the Army Corps of Engineers. The president enacted the Defense Production Act to command that our industries manufacture coronavirus-needed items.
Trump has great stamina and unmatched energy for the demands of this crisis. I become ill when I think of how Hillary Clinton would deal with all of this. And Joe Biden, does he even know we have a pandemic?
Trump is leading an all-out effort on a huge scale, on multiple fronts, to vanquish this scourge on society the likes of which no one has ever experienced.
Greg Molchan
Johnstown
