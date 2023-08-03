I think it’s safe to say that within the past two years, Democrat ideology has taken over the White House and policies that come from it.
Seeing President Joe Biden and his “climate czar” John Kerry touting, in short, “The world is coming to an end ... unless we go green now,” all the while cloaked in secrecy, fear-mongering and control.
The White House held its first Pride month event, hosting some 1,000 guests, and the White House blatantly displayed the Pride flag between two American flags.
Then we read of the Secret Service finding cocaine in the White House three weeks after the Pride event, followed by a very short investigation reporting no evidence and the case closed, despite knowingly having one person with a known drug addiction, tax evasion and currently under federal investigation on other tax and foreign business dealings.
We have a White House president trying to publicly condemn Supreme Court rulings, censuring the court overturning Roe v. Wade, while his regime chases after political legal traps against his top presidential contender while showing protection on his own legal matters.
Given that the White House is considered to be the most secure and respected place in the world, this recent corruption trend has watered down any apparent perception to America and the world.
What more can we expect to find as ongoing corruption at the White House?
Barry Lampel
Johnstown
