By leading daily briefings, our president, vice president, doctors and governors continue to update Americans on what is being done to combat coronavirus. Although the president has admitted he does not know everything about the virus, he relies daily on information provided by experts who do know.
Some American companies are changing normal production to make ventilators and other equipment vital to the health community. Hospitals are being built, Navy hospital ships are aiding in New York harbor and the coast of Los Angeles. I’m praying that all dedicated health professionals are kept safe while giving their ultimate care to the sick daily.
Sadly, China’s government, not the Chinese people, failed to share how horrific this virus was until it was widespread.
Meanwhile, Americans and people worldwide unknowingly continued to travel in and out of China.
President Donald Trump was criticized for overacting when he early banned China travel. Although, the coronavirus is now widespread here, health experts report this act probably slowed it down. It was recently reported that for many years, America was not prepared for this type of pandemic. We have learned a lesson, the hard way – we are not so invincible.
Coronavirus does not care about you or politics. Blaming a president or any past presidents will not heal America. Many people are very sick, some people dying, and many people are recovering. Please listen and follow the directions of doctors and health experts. We can do this. Most of all, be kind to one another.
Shirley Richards
Salix
