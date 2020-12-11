It’s unbelievable that people continue to believe the coronavirus is a hoax or fraud. Joseph Manno commented on the social commentary Dec. 5 on the editorial page appears to believe it’s not true. With nearly 300,000 dead and many thousands in hospitals all over the country, how can anyone believe it’s not real?
Some people said earlier it would all go away on Nov. 4, but they were wrong.
I wish they had been right.
Sherman Weible
Johnstown
