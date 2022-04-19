Thank you to all those who have contributed in one way or another to the Ukrainian relief efforts of St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church, 606 Maple Ave., in the Woodvale section of Johnstown.
Through our recent borscht sale, we raised more than $11,000 for Caritas International, the Catholic charity providing food, clothing, shelter and relocation services to the Ukrainian refugees devastated by war.
A special thank you to Chef Doug Simon of The Casino at Lakemont Park and his staff, who organized and prepared the borscht sale.
With the advanced communications, we are seeing the horrors of this war up close. We recognize that this is evil and often wonder: “Why does a good, kind and loving God allow this to happen?”
Our faith assures us that God does not cause evil; but allows it to happen because man has free choice, otherwise we are nothing more than robots following our programmed actions.
God in his glory, justice and mercy has created us free to love, worship and serve him. The Ukrainian people are fighting for this freedom to love and serve God.
We can be assured that God will always use the evil for a greater good.
“God so loved the world that he gave his only Son that whoever believes in him might not perish but might have eternal life.”
Please also reach out to those in need and continue to pray for world peace.
Father Jim Davidson
St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church, Johnstown
