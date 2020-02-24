It was wonderful to see President Donald Trump attend the pro-life rally in Washington, D.C.
The Knights of Columbus is a group that confronts abortion as a crime in America. They have done this for many years.
The Masons and Shriners also have helped disabled youth at no cost to them.
What great Americans these groups are.
I have been on many pro-life rallies.
We had 100,000 people in Washington, D.C., for the recent march. There was no news on the March for Life. It was never reported in the news, even in The Tribune-Democrat. We in the pro-life battle will never give up until America is abortion-free.
We have Jesus Christ our God on our side.
We will see American great again. God bless America.
Stephen R. Sakmar
Lower Yoder Township
