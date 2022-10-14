Memo to the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission and PennDOT regarding nighttime construction. Please stop.
My daughter and I drove on the turnpike westbound between Lebanon and Somerset on Oct. 9 at night. We came to at least six areas of construction which involved blue, yellow and white flashing lights, narrowed lanes (with supposedly reduced speeds), and construction workers dressed in black outfits with silver reflective stripes.
The flashing lights and motion of the vehicles in the construction areas were very disorienting and there were times when the workers were walking within a foot of traffic looking like they were going to dart out at any moment.
We remarked that we hoped no drivers would have seizures triggered by the strobe-like lights. What were they thinking? Thank goodness the weather was dry and not rainy or the situation could have been more of a nightmare than it already was.
For the safety of turnpike travelers and workers, construction work should be undertaken only during daylight hours.
Susan C. Brandau
Richland Township
