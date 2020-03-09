“A well regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.”
Contrary to what Carol Harp (Feb. 27, “Second Amendment’s true interpretation”) has been misled to believe, those words do not grant states the power to field organized militia units. Rather, they recognize an individual right to possess effective weapons for self-defense, mutual aid and as a safeguard against the possibility of tyranny.
In the Constitution, governments have powers. The people, as individuals, have rights. The Second Amendment itself is part of the Bill of Rights, which was drafted in response to the widespread call for a declaration of individual rights during the ratification of the Constitution.
And anyone familiar with the philosophical milieu of revolutionary America will recognize “shall not be infringed” as referring to pre-existing individual rights that governments must respect.
So no, this “right of the people” is not a grant of power to the states.
What Harp believes is in fact a rogue “interpretation” that became fashionable in academic circles in the 20th century before being debunked by historical investigators and rejected by the Supreme Court in 2008.
That the Second Amendment was intended to protect slavery is a vicious slander perpetrated by anti-gun propagandists.
It is most easily refuted by noting that three northern states (including Pennsylvania) and only one southern state already had similar right-to-arms provisions in their state constitutions when the U.S. Bill of Rights was adopted.
Allan Walstad
Johnstown
