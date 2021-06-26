This tired narrative of educating more people on getting the COVID vaccine must end. The constant barrage of television and radio ads are an absurd waste of my tax dollars. Everywhere I look, I see advertisements to get vaccinated. Perhaps the remaining individuals, like myself, have simply chosen to not get the vaccine.
Fear not, I identify as vaccinated.
For more than a year, we have had to deal with unwarranted shutdowns, useless mandatory masking, and now vaccine shaming. Free will, one of the pillars this country was founded on, cannot be continually eroded by this foolishness.
John Machuta III
Johnstown
