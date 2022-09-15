In response to Gary Schetrompf’s Readers’ Forum letter on Aug. 19, “Truth means nothing to Trump.” Perhaps Schetrompf’s has a bit of a reading problem.
In my previous letter, I had asked for a list of crimes backed with evidence. All I got was conspiracy theory mumbo jumbo.
If Schetrompf would be so kind as to give evidence for his case in the paper for all to see.
The thing with conspiracy theories about JFK, moon landings, 9/11, Sandy Hook and many others, they have no merit. Without evidence to back them up they’re just theories.
What Schetrompf has is just theories based on nothing. People’s feelings don’t count in court.
Wilbert Clark III
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.