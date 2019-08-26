I have attended the AAABA banquet over the past several years and it’s always a first-class event. The inductees are very deserving and the guest speakers have been great.
Seventy-five years of AAABA is amazing. What is even more amazing is that the games have been available via radio by two guys for 33 years. There are those who are homebound, in the hospital, working or even out-of-town that cannot make the games, but get the excitement from the radio broadcasts.
The Oldtimers should consider inducting into the Hall of Fame Don Stanton and John DeFazio. These two gentlemen have put in the time and effort, 33 years, to do the games on the radio and they do a fantastic job.
They deserve a place in the Hall of Fame.
Terry Hubbard
Johnstown
