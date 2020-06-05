With the impending move of the area counties to the governor’s “green” phase, I hope businesses will take this opportunity to show appreciation to their customers and employees as well by shifting to a policy of voluntary compliance for face masks.
In no way am I expressing ridicule and shame against those who choose to wear a mask. If you individually feel more comfortable with a face covering, fine, but as an employee who is required to wear a mask for seven-plus hours a day, I feel my quality of life is being adversely affected.
Each day, I leave work with a headache and feeling run down from the constant shortness of breath, sweating, fogged glasses and loss of peripheral vision.
Business owners, you have the opportunity to make a lot of customers and employees happy. Please don’t let this opportunity pass you by.
John Machuta III
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.