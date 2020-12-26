I take great exception to the action taken recently by my congressman, Glenn Thompson, to add his name to the Texas attorney general’s lawsuit filed (and fortunately rejected) to the Supreme Court to reverse the election results in Pennsylvania and other battleground states.
He has sent a message to his constituents that he is willing to throw out our votes. The act of any elected representative willing go on record to subvert our election process is deplorable and profoundly against all principles as an American statesman.
The fact that our president has conducted this charade of not accepting the election results is equally troubling. After a long list of failed lawsuits, the president now is calling for the Georgia governor and secretary of state to be jailed for failing to throw out the election results.
There are no signs of Donald Trump signaling an end to his attempt to play this dangerous game, while he rejects any attempt to allow for a peaceful transfer of power. The fact that Vladimir Putin extended congratulations to Joe Biden before Mitch McConnell did the same speaks volumes about this effort to distort our elections.
Thompson was elected to Congress 12 years ago. There is no doubt in my mind that he should have learned this basic concept as an elected representative: The votes by the people matter.
Tom Stewart
Windber
