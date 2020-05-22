How much do the 535 members of Congress (House and Senate) cost the American taxpayers? That total comes to more than $90 million. Not bad for a 33-week work schedule. Do you think we are getting our money’s worth?
Even an effective legislator, and we do have some, will admit that is an extravagant cost. (Salaries: House/Senate $174,000, leaders $193,400, House speaker $223,500.)
Here is something to ponder: The pandemic has resulted in thousands of American’s going unemployed and losing their health care. They can’t pay their bills or feed their families.
Now ask yourself, what economic pain has the pandemic inflected on members of Congress? The House even went home for an extended, fully-paid vacation. With all their perks, privileges and power, they may begin to see themselves as smarter and better than their constituents.
All this money, not to mention the millions they collect in campaign contributions, isolates them from the tough life of ordinary folks back home. With almost certain re-election, they start to feel invincible, beyond the grasp of those who voted them into power.
This is no way to run a government.
The obvious solution is term limits.
They should be required to spend more time fighting for the people they represent. Unless we force a change in this system, Congress will become costlier and more isolated. Government for the people will become a vestige of America’s past.
Yogi Berra said it best, “We are overwhelming underdogs.”
James M. Edwards Sr.
Richland Township
