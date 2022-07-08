The Tribune-Democrat recently congratulated the graduating class of Greater Johnstown Career and Technology Center.

I, too, congratulate and wish them much success. Yes, we need doctors, lawyers, etc., but we really need more plumbers, electricians, carpenters, restaurant people, etc.

I compliment the companies that sponsor these students. I’m sure many of these companies and businesses need more workers, too.

Jean Hammer

Johnstown

