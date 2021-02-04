Your editorial on “Trump backers complicit in Capitol violence, should step down” was not only misleading but fraudulent in its attempt to deceive the public regarding the legality of the Pennsylvania election.
The Pennsylvania Constitution, the legal framework of our commonwealth, clearly states ballots must be returned by 8 p.m. election day and as well as sets out the conditions for allowing voters to use absentee ballots.
Both of these conditions were violated in November’s election and may have cost Donald Trump the election. There are stringent guidelines for changes in the Pennsylvania Constitution and there was no attempt to legalize these changes by legislative action.
The fact that the Pennsylvania Supreme Court allowed this to happen is totally irrelevant as they chose to make law not enforce existing law and in Pennsylvania are a partisan body.
We are or should be a nation of laws and when existing laws are violated, We the People have not only a right but an obligation to act.
While I don’t condone the violence that did occur in D.C., it is interesting to note that no buildings were set ablaze, no statues were pulled down and no autonomous zones were created.
Yet somehow the feigned outrage from the press is very disproportionate to the actual facts. I find it hard to believe that you are castigating the few elected officials that take our Constitution seriously.
For shame.
Bob Broadbent
Somerset
