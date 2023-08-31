The reporting on the century-old Rosedale incident by Dave Sutor and Dave Hurst is to be commended. Without first-hand witnesses, it takes a lot of digging and research to present a concise picture of the event.
I especially appreciated the point of view of today’s Black community and historians.
Like Rosedale itself, the memory of what went on there that night was quickly fading into the past.
Dave Huber
Cambria County Historical Society
