On Jan. 21, I attended an inspiring concert performed by Tony Melendez at Holy Name Catholic Church in Ebensburg.
Melendez, born with no arms, sang beautifully and played his songs on his guitar with his feet. There was not a sound, except for people crying, as he told of his struggles of living with no arms.
He inspired us that all things are possible and to have hope no matter the obstacles we face. To date, he has spread his message in 44 countries, and he was embraced and kissed by Pope John Paul II. He said that he never dreamed a man with no arms from Nicaragua would be kissed by a pope.
Thank you to Father Brian Warchola, pastor of Holy Name Parish, for inviting Melendez to bring his message of hope to a world that needs this message.
Darlene Piskurich
Johnstown
