I want to know what happened to our school boards?
I went to a Blacklick Valley school board meeting recently. I was completely appalled at the treatment as a parent that I received.
My issue was a concern, as well as all the other parents, who attended.
Our concerns were unimportant
and the response to it was repetitive
and empty. Every parent that showed
up are taxpayers and love their chil-
dren.
Unfortunately, they went home feeling as though they were not heard nor was the board interested in investigating the matter any further.
How did we come this far away from what our country is founded on? We have two political parties simply because we are all so unique and creative.
Those parties are not to be immature and divide each other, but to enhance and always see a different perspective. This is what makes us great. We can bring different ideas, problems and beliefs together and balance us all.
Unfortunately, locally we are seeing the total opposite portrayed. This board meeting was a total failure.
We send our children to school in good faith that our schools will protect, educate and not discriminate them. We are not valued and our concerns were rendered into the file of insignificant.
My impression of the school board and the members are out of touch with the students and the parents. They are not interested in learning anything about the community that they are supposed to serve.
The compassion and ability to listen to the other side of the narrative is beyond their capabilities. This was disappointing and it has to change.
Karen Gaydos
Belsano
Editor’s note: The Blacklick Valley School District’s superintendent declined to respond to this letter.
