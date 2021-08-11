Isn’t it interesting that 10,000-plus Afghani interpreters helped our servicemen over a 20-year period at great peril to themselves and their families, and President Joe Biden won’t bring them here until visas are approved? Yet, 180,000 illegals per month are allowed to cross the Mexico border without question.
How hypocritical is it that the same Democrats that challenged the 2016 electoral vote, claimed voting machines were tampered with and declared the election invalid, are now calling any American that doubts the 2020 results conspirators and insurrectionists? If you doubt this, look it up in the congressional record.
Isn’t it amazing how Chip Minemyer and critical race theory supporters cherry-pick historical facts to denigrate some historical figures yet ignore those they support? I am an enthusiastic reader of history and am well aware history can be incomplete and inaccurate. I understand and agree with the removal of Confederate statues as they were erected in an attempt to rewrite history with lies. Democrats who fought to preserve slavery, created and supported the KKK and fought all civil rights actions, were responsible for them. The same Democratic Party wants to retell our history again for political purposes. History must be told, good and bad, in an unbiased, non-political way.
Isn’t it un-American that the XL Pipeline was shut down for climate change reasons, costing the American economy jobs and revenue, but Russia got the OK to open theirs, thus enriching our enemy?
George W. Bibby
Windber
Commented
