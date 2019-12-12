“Half a loaf is better than no loaf.” – former President Ronald Regan.
With that said, why are some western Pennsylvania Democrats not compromising with Republicans to not only benefit themselves but other Americans as well?
I write this because you are American patriots and want to Make America Great Again, too. Further, I hear that you just “hate” our current president and want to do nothing to make him look successful, but that’s not a reason to prevent America from prospering.
Stop punishing yourself and other citizens and get back to business. The U.S. needs you to tell your representatives in Washington to do the necessary things to make U.S. even better than it was before.
Remember it’s “We the People ...” who govern, not the fat cats in Washington.
Also, remember we’re all capitalists, not half socialists and half capitalists. So, to end this rant, get back to work ... America needs you.
John Pcola
St. Michael
