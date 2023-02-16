Comparing my childhood in rural Cambria County to that of children today, I find no comparison. Whereas my generation enjoyed playing games outdoors as well as board games indoors, today’s children and teens seem chained to their computers or iPhones for socialization. They don’t go to the movies or to each other’s homes for informal get-togethers. The isolation became worse during the COVID-19 lockdown, leading to depression, suicidal thoughts and anxiety.
Scripture has much to say about children. In Psalm 127, it says, “Sons are a heritage from the Lord, children are a reward for Him.” He compares them to arrows.
In Matthew 19: 13-14, we read of parents bringing their children to Jesus to pray for them. The disciples rebuked the parents, but Jesus said, “Let the little children come to me.” After all, He made them.
Unlike the community I grew up in, children today have no meaningful contact with adults. Most women did not work outside the home. They taught young girls and teens, forming an organization for them to study the Scripture and to have projects to help groups in poorer areas of the country and world.
The Book of Titus in the New Testament instructs Christians to form peer groups to be taught how to live according to God’s laws to make the community stronger.
Remember, for three generations, God has been ostracized from public life. This has contributed to the attitude toward children today – from denying their birth to extreme surgeries to attempt to change their genders or to have cosmetic surgery to make them thinner, rather than be more active and eat more nutritious foods.
Wanda Barrett
Bedford
