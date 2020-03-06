Altoona vs. Johnstown. Bud Shuster vs.Jack Murtha.
Bud built highways, Jack didn’t. That’s why Altoona has more stores and the Altoona Curve.
Curve stadium vs. Point Stadium – what a joke.
Should I say more?
D.P. Crum
Johnstown
Updated: March 6, 2020 @ 1:19 am
