Unknown to many, there is a behind-the-scenes movement in this country to undo our Electoral College system, which has been used for presidential elections since the beginning of our great nation.
Our nation’s founders recognized that states had certain rights to govern their own affairs and the legislators of each state are elected by popular vote. Our Founding Fathers were also smart enough to realize the election of a president should not be by a majority of the popular vote, as this would give the states with the largest population an unfair advantage in the selection of our president, largely ignoring the voters in less-populous states.
The way it works now for the most part is if a candidate wins the popular vote in a state, they get that state’s electoral votes.
The National Popular Vote Interstate Compact (NPVIC ) is seeking to undo the electoral system and avoid changing the Constitution through Article V.
Instead, they are pressuring state legislatures to join the compact, and when enough states with a total of 270 electoral votes have joined the compact, it would take effect without amending the Constitution. This would effectively give control of our presidential elections to about 11 states. Unfortunately, some of those states have the biggest population of the idiots in our country, and I don’t want idiots alone deciding the presidency. Keep America strong. Keep America great. Say no to NPVIC through your representative before it’s too late.
Al Thomas
New Florence
