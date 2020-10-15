It has come to the attention of Put People First! PA the need for a Medicaid march, especially this year, to focus public attention on our community’s health care needs, including the following:

• Take a public stand for health care as a human right.

• Make no cuts or hurdles to Medicaid or CHIP.

• Restore the full adult dental benefit in Medicaid.

• Create a statewide public health care advocate office.

According to the Rev. Dr. Liz Theoharis, co-chair of the Poor People’s Campaign (and from my own experience), “Health care and welfare, both struggles, are a war on the poor.”

A situation in my past comes to mind.

During a time of need for medical insurance and having a health problem that I could get no help with, I was referred to a clinic set up by Lee Hospital for employed people who had no insurance.

I was there with other people who also had no insurance with the same situation and a variety of medical problems. 

I went to this clinic. There were no appointments, just come in and have a seat. For the average under-insured worker, the situation still hasn’t changed that much.

If you believe health care is a human right, join with Put People First! PA to take a stand on this and other related concerns. Information is available at Putpeoplefirstpa.org.

Rev. Calvin Hart

Put People First! PA

Johnstown

Tags

Recommended for you