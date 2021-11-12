A recent letter to the editor claimed we are on the road to socialism. According to the dictionary, socialism is defined as: a political and economic theory of social organization which advocates that the means of production, distribution and exchange should be owned or regulated by the community as a whole.
To me that sounds pretty good, but it doesn’t work. Where it has been tried, it’s turned into communism, and no American in any political party or any independents in the country want that.
Democrats do not want pure socialism. We want the type of system most European countries have for health care, child care and senior care.
We also want to rebuild our infrastructure. President Joe Biden and the Democrats in Congress are in the process of passing a bill that would do that.
What did the last president do for the infrastructure the four years he was in office? What about energy independence? The truth is we have not been completely energy independent since 1957. It fluctuates from month to month, but we always have a reserve gas supply.
What about global worming? It is real and we Democrats want to do everything we can to stop it. Then I can tell future generations that the USA led the way in averting a catastrophe. So what does this democrat want? To rebuild the infrastructure, become energy independent with renewable energy sources and to stop global warming.
Sherman Weible
Johnstown
